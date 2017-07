ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Township police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Peter Sutton, 23, was last seen by his family on July 12, according to a press release issued Friday.

Anyone with information on Sutton or his whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-732-3633.

