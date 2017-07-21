Police investigating thefts, stolen cars in Dillsburg

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two cars were stolen in Dillsburg early Friday and several others were entered and had items stolen, police said.

Carroll Township police said the stolen cars are a white 2017 Ford Fusion sedan with a Pennsylvania registration of PZ5-32C and a blue 2006 Nissan Altima sedan with a registration of GKP-5103.

Police encouraged residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to call the police department through York County dispatch at 717-854-5571.

