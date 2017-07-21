Penn State board votes new chair, approves tuition increase

The Associated Press Published:
Vice Chairman Mark H. Dambly, answers a question, during a Penn State University Board of Trustees meeting on the campus of Penn State Harrisburg in Middletown, Pa., Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Penn State board on Friday voted to name a Philadelphia real estate company president as its new chairman and to hit incoming students with higher tuition rates for the coming school year.

The board of trustees voted 21-12 on Friday to elect Mark Dambly as chairman. He has served as vice chair and been on the board since 2010.

The new tuition rates vary, but the average in-state tuition will rise 2.45 percent. In-state students who want to live on campus in State College for their freshman year will see an increase of 2.74 percent.

For out-of-state students, tuition will rise 3.85 percent, or about $600. Branch campuses will see lower increases, or in eight cases, no increase at all.

The university’s general fund budget of $2.06 billion passed unanimously.

Dambly is president of Pennrose Properties in Philadelphia.

The new vice chairman is Matthew Schuyler, the chief human resources officer for Hilton Worldwide.

The board met in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on the campus of Penn State Harrisburg.

