Mattel plans 400 jobs for new distribution center

WHTM Staff Published:

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Toy maker Mattel has opened a huge distribution center in Lebanon County and plans to hire about 400 new workers.

Popular brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels will be packaged at the center on Old Forge Road in Jonestown.

Mattel says people interested in working at the center should stay tuned to local job postings.

“I believe that they are hiring them at good wages and being conscious about the hours they are asking them to work and the shifts,” said Karen Groh, President and CEO of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Mattel says it chose the site as its East Coast hub because it’s centrally located and puts the company in a better position to serve clients.

