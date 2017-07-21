Man gets jail time for Gettysburg restaurant crash

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Waynesboro man will serve three to 24 months in county jail for a crash that heavily damaged a Gettysburg restaurant last year.

Carmelo Dominguez, 28, was also ordered to pay about $30,700 in restitution, a $500 fine, $375 in fees, and he must complete a drug and alcohol evaluation, according to court records. He was sentenced Thursday in Adams County Court.

Dominguez on Sept. 2 crashed into Li’s Buffet, in the 100 block of York Street, causing the front wall of the building to collapse. He was trapped in his pickup truck for about 90 minutes.

He pleaded guilty last month to a felony count of accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed and a summary count of driving with a suspended license, according to court records.

The restaurant reopened for business on Jan. 1.

