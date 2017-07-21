Man convicted of murder in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County jury has convicted a man in a 2015 fatal shooting.

Kameron Orr, 2016, was charged in 2015 with killing a woman in York.

Orr was convicted of first-degree murder, according to the York County District Attorney.

According to police, Orr’s victim, 27-year-old Ruby Mercado, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of North Hartley Street in August of 2015.

Sentencing for Orr is scheduled for Aug. 24.

