Man convicted in case of body dumped along I-83

WHTM Staff Published:
Luis Quinones

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – One of two men charged in the death of a man found near Interstate 83 in York County last August has been convicted.

In court Friday, Luis Quinones was found guilty of firearms not to be carried without a license, abuse of a corpse and related charges, according to York County District Attorney Tom Kearney.

Kevin Brightful

Authorities say Quinones and Kevin Brightful shot and killed 36-year-old Shannon Martin behind Brightful’s York home. They then loaded Martin’s body into a car and dumped it near I-83 in Springfield Township.

Brightful was also charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and related offenses.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download ABC 27 News for iPhone here or ABC 27 News for Android here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s