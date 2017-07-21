Lancaster man gets up to 50 years for $174K heroin bust

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster drug dealer will spend up to five decades in prison for his dealing of an estimated $174,000 worth of heroin.

Judge David Ashworth ordered David Lausell Jr., 26, to serve 25 to 50 years in prison on Friday in Lancaster County Court.

In April, Lausell was convicted on felony charges of drug-dealing, firearms possession, conspiracy, and related counts.

Last June, police raided Lausell’s home and found $35,000 worth of heroin, cash, and other items tied to drug trafficking.

When arrested last year, Lausell told detectives, “Good luck finding all my money,” and, “I can do five years standing on my head,” according to charging documents.

Assistant District Attorney Maria Cusick said Lausell was running his drug-dealing operation, even while behind bars. She asked the judge to order consecutive sentences on the charges because they are separate, distinct crimes

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News Appand the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.