Harrisburg man wanted for escape, assault on correctional officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Harrisburg man accused of assaulting a correctional officer and escaping custody.

Tyrone J. Tengbe, 32, is charged with aggravated assault, contraband, escape, and related offenses.

Tengbe on July 12 was directed to participate in a strip search at the Harrisburg Community Corrections Center on North Cameron Street. When drugs were found in his rectum, Tengbe shoved the correctional officer against a wall, held him there while he flushed the drugs down a toilet, then fled the corrections center, state police in Harrisburg said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Harrisburg station at 717-671-7500.

