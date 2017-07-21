Forfeiture auction puts money back into fighting crime

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A forfeiture auction in Cumberland County is selling stuff police took away from criminals.

“This is one of my favorites,” First Assistant District Attorney Jaime Keating said, pointing to an ATM. “They were selling bath salts right over the counter to kids.

Mechanicsburg police Chief Margaret Myers says the Magical Incense head shop was one of the largest drug operations she’s ever seen.

“It took us a while to get this establishment out of Mechanicsburg,” she said.

When they did, the ATM was seized.

“They even had a discount if you pay cash,” Keating said. “That’s why they had the ATM there.”

Every item in the Cumberland County forensics garage has a story like that.

“None of this belongs to anyone other than the criminals who bought it with illegal proceeds,” Keating said.

It does no good to leave the items sitting around, so the district attorney’s office set up an auction.

“We’re able to convert it into cash and make sure it goes right back into the investigations,” Keating said.

It’s your cash bidding on items like sports memorabilia, piggy banks and collector’s coins. The proceeds go right back into fighting crime.

“We’ve paid for bulletproof vests, things along those lines,” Keating said. “We also look at training and overtime. We’re always trying to come up with creative ways to fund things.”

The auction is Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m at the Forensics Garage at 1601 Ritner Highway in Carlisle. There is a preview at 8 a.m.

