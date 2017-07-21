DEP issues notices of violation to Sunoco over pipeline project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued four notices of violation to Sunoco over its Mariner East 2 Pipeline.

One consent order and agreement has been executed, resulting in a penalty of $87,600 for a violation that impacted a wetland area near Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

“In addition to these immediate steps and penalties, DEP has numerous investigations of incidents underway, and anticipates additional enforcement actions against Sunoco for these violations,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “I want to be clear: this is not the end of the road, but the beginning, and I want the people of Pennsylvania to know and be confident that DEP is exercising the fullest extent of our regulatory authority for this project.”

The DEP issued notices of violation to Sunoco in two of the 17 counties along the route of the pipeline.

A detailed list of incidents related to pipeline construction is anticipated early next week and will be updated weekly at dep.pa.gov.

The pipeline will carry natural gas from western Pennsylvania to refineries in Philadelphia, requiring 8,000 workers during the construction phase.

