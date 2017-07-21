Delta bridge construction postponed

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) – A construction project scheduled to begin next week on the Dooley Road bridge has been postponed.

Repairs will now begin during the week of July 31 and be completed in mid-October, according to a PennDOT news release.

The bridge on the Delta Borough-Peach Bottom Township line will be replaced because it is considered structurally deficient.

Drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Main Street, Broad Street, Route 74, and Line Road.

