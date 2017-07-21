Creature Feature: Panda, the American Pit Bull Terrier

Sharon Regal and Melissa Hess of the Humane Society of Lebanon joined us today along with their friend, Panda, the American Pit Bull terrier mix.

Panda, along with many other animals at the Humane Society, is looking for a home in the midstate.

“She loves people and other dogs, in no way is a couch potato, and has plenty of some spunk!” tells Sharon.

The Humane Society is promoting their Corks and Bottles Wine and Beer Tasting Festival, Saturday, August 12, 2017, 4 pm to 7 pm, Tulpehocken Manor and Estate, 648 W. Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown, PA, to raise money for the shelter.

Learn more online at lebanonhumane.org

