There’s a charity food truck festival taking place Saturday, July 22 from 11am – 6pm at ABC West Lanes along the Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County. The proceeds from the event benefit Silver Spring Township’s Shop With A Cop program. That program helps less-fortunate children get Christmas gifts for themselves and someone they love.

Chef Obi Linton from Soul Burrito and Silver Spring Township Police Chief Chris Raubinstein stopped by Daybreak to talk more about the event.