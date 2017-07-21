CAT buses to become safe places for violence victims

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Capital Area Transit and the YWCA are joining forces. They’re launching an ad campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence and prevention.

“To talk about an important issue that is facing Harrisburg and the greater Harrisburg area and, of course, also many other urban areas throughout the United States,” CAT CEO Tom Reynolds said.

Last year, the YWCA helped more than 4,000 victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. They also serviced more than 2,000 hotline calls.

“Our buses go through a lot of those communities, so these ads will be right in those communities, informing those individuals that may have those issues that there is help here,” Reynolds said.

CAT buses will also become “safe places.” Victims can flag down a bus to be taken to safety. Bus drivers are getting training to handle such situations.

“I came from Charlotte, North Carolina. This is part of the program that we have, procedures that are mimicking the same thing. I’ve seen it happen where individuals have come on the bus and we’ve made the successful connections to the entities where they can get some help,” Reynolds said.

The Safe Places program is set to start in a week or two. The buses will have “Safe Places” markers.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.