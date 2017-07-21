CAT and YWCA to launch “Safe Place” bus program

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Capital Area Transit (CAT) and the YWCA will hold a kick-off event for their “Safe Place” bus program.

The program is a bus campaign. There are three different billboards that will be displayed on CAT buses with statistics about sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking. It will also have the YWCA Hotline number for victims to call.

The program is meant to spread awareness about violence against women and provide resources to victims.

Friday’s kick-off event will be held at CAT’s headquarters on Cameron Street at 11 a.m.

 

