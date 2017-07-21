Authorities worry after lethal drug carfentanil found close to Midstate

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There is a new fear for authorities in Lancaster County after a man in neighboring Chester County was found dead with carfentanil in his system.

“Wherever it goes, death seems to follow,” said Brett Hambright, a spokesman for the Lancaster County district attorney’s office. “We’re more than willing to go after the dealers of it.”

Carfentanil, a tranquilizer for elephants and other large animals, is said to be 10,000 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than fentanyl. The drug can be absorbed through skin contact and potentially kill anyone who comes into contact with it.

“When you’re talking about potentially dealing with these potentially lethal substances, on contact, fentanyl and carfentanil, it’s more like an officer or first responder safety initiative that we’re pushing right now,” Hambright said. “Everyone that’s dealing with a substance should have gloves on, preferably masks as well.”

Members of Lancaster EMS said they’re prepared to stock up with the life-saving drug Narcan.

“Whether it’s carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin, or whatever it might be, we’re going to follow those protocols and work to get that person back to breathing,” said Lt. Andrew Gilbert, a paramedic with Lancaster EMS.

The news that carfentanil is getting close to Lancaster County is not coming at a good time. New data released on Friday shows overdose records.

Hambright showed ABC27 News a map that detailed more than 6,500 overdoses that have happened in 2017.

“I think people need to understand that we’re over 100 overdose incidents per month in Lancaster County,” he said.

