York man arrested for DUI twice in 2 hours

By Published:

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man is facing two sets of DUI charges after police say they stopped him twice within two hours.

Rodney Lee Lehr III, 35, was pulled over early Saturday after an officer saw him driving poorly on Route 116 in North Codorus Township, Southwestern Regional police said.

Lehr was arrested after he failed a field sobriety tests and taken to a hospital for a blood test. He was then released to a friend and told not to drive for 12 hours.

Thirty minutes after he was released from custody, police said the same officer saw Lehr driving again, and tests indicated he was still too intoxicated to drive.

Due to his previous arrest, he was required to stay at the York County Booking Center until he was sober.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s