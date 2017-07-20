York man arrested for DUI twice in 2 hours

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man is facing two sets of DUI charges after police say they stopped him twice within two hours.

Rodney Lee Lehr III, 35, was pulled over early Saturday after an officer saw him driving poorly on Route 116 in North Codorus Township, Southwestern Regional police said.

Lehr was arrested after he failed a field sobriety tests and taken to a hospital for a blood test. He was then released to a friend and told not to drive for 12 hours.

Thirty minutes after he was released from custody, police said the same officer saw Lehr driving again, and tests indicated he was still too intoxicated to drive.

Due to his previous arrest, he was required to stay at the York County Booking Center until he was sober.

