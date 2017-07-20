Woman found guilty in crash that killed Red Lion teens

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman has been convicted on all charges related to a 2015 crash that killed two Red Lion high school students.

Jodie Tierney, 46, of Windsor Township, was found guilty Thursday of two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and two misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter. She was also found guilty of corruption of minors and furnishing liquor to minors.

Tierney’s husband, 46-year-old Stephen Tierney, pleaded guilty last week to corruption of minors and furnishing liquor to minors.

Prosecutors said the couple regularly allowed teenagers to drink alcohol at their home. Both were charged after two Red Lion Area Senior High School students, 17-year-old Stone Hill and 16-year-old Nicholas Mankin, died in a June 2015 crash.

Hill, of Delta, was driving a minivan that hit a telephone pole and caught fire in the 200 block of Slab Road, in Lower Chanceford Township.

The couple’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29.

