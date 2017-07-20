The Gettysburg Foundation: George Spangler Farm

The 80-acre George Spangler Farm property, is one of the most preserved and significant Union field hospitals from the Battle of Gettysburg. Immediately prior to July 1, 1863, the Spangler Farm property was a thriving subsistence farm with livestock, crops and orchards. During the Battle of Gettysburg, it was transformed into a field hospital for the 2nd Division of the 11th Union Army Corps. Reportedly, 1,800 Union soldiers and 100 Confederate soldiers were treated at the Spangler property by at least seven Federal surgeons.

We were joined by the site coordinator and a historian to learn more about the property and how you can experience it!