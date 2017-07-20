TE Connectivity cutting 93 local jobs

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – TE Connectivity is cutting 93 jobs from its information technology support staff in the Harrisburg area.

Company spokeswoman Rachel Quimby said the positions will be reduced on a rolling basis through the end of the year. She said TE is restructuring parts of its information technology business and outsourcing some services to IBM and Capgemini.

Capgemini, a French IT company, will hire about 20 of the affected employees.

TE Connectivity, formerly Tyco Electronics, employs nearly 1,800 people in the Harrisburg area.

