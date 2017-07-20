Task force to examine system of grand juries in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A group of Pennsylvania judges and lawyers is being asked to review how the state’s investigating grand juries work and to recommend changes to the current system.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday announced a seven-member task force, prompted by recent high-profile cases in which the juries played a part.

The topics include grand jury secrecy, the role of judges in supervising the juries and the related duties of prosecutors. They’re also supposed to look at training and gag orders.

Investigating grand juries in Pennsylvania don’t indict, but can issue reports that prosecutors use in filing charges.

Members of the task force are judges from Allegheny and Huntingdon counties, Duquesne Law professor Wes Oliver, Philadelphia prosecutor Ronald Eisenberg and lawyers Sal Cognetti Jr., Linda Dale Hoffa and Tom Farrell.