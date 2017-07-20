‘Taps’ controversy continues in Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – Joshua Corney is a naval officer and former Glen Rock Borough Council member.

Corney began playing “Taps” in his backyard two years ago.

He says it’s about paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and the men and women who continue to serve their country today.

“I always think about those overseas,” Corney said. “The men and women who are away from their families are making sure we stay safe.”

Glen Rock Council President Doug Young says that there have been two official complaints against Corney and in June council found that Corney had violated the noise ordinance, and he was restricted to playing the recording of “Taps” on Sundays and certain holidays.

The ACLU threatened to file a lawsuit against the borough if they voted to prevent Corney from playing the recording.

Young says they are working hard to find a solution.

“We have pending litigation against the borough,” Young said. “We are considering moving Mr. Corney’s equipment to borough park,” Young said. “It will move the noise concerns away from those who have expressed concerns.”

Council voted on Wednesday night to freeze the enforcement of the noise ordinance against Corney until they can reach a final agreement on the issue.

