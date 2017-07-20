Senators end meeting stalemated on health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — Around two dozen Republican senators have ended a private meeting on the party’s stalemated health care bill with no visible signs of progress.

Several senators described a positive session also attended by health secretary Tom Price and Seema Verma, administrator of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. None offered any specific examples of progress from the nearly three-hour meeting.

Wyoming GOP Sen. John Barrasso says, “We still do have work to do to get to a vote of 50, but people are committed to continuing that work.”

The White House and Senate leaders are trying to revive a bill repealing and rewriting much of President Barack Obama’s health law. It has failed to win support from 50 of the 52 senators, leaving the effort nearly dead.