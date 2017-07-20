Police: Store employee kept gun seized at Harrisburg Mall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A loss prevention officer was arrested after he kept a handgun he confiscated at Harrisburg Mall, police said.

Brandon Osswald, 20, of Middletown, is charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction, tampering with evidence, and related counts.

Swatara Township police said Osswald, a Macy’s employee, stopped two youths Tuesday and took the gun from one of them. When police officers responded to the mall, however, they say Osswald didn’t tell them about the gun.

Mall security later reported the gun to police. The gun, which was recovered, was previously reported as stolen.

Osswald was jailed in Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 bail.

