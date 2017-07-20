Police: Boat, no driver found after roadway crash

WINDSOR, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a driver crashed a boat on a York County roadway and fled the scene.

York Area Regional police said they were called to a hit-and-run crash in Windsor Borough around 10 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find the boat separated from its trailer. The trailer was nearby, but the truck hauling it was gone.

The truck was later found damaged.

The boat was impounded, and police said they’re waiting to hear from the driver to determine what happened and why the boat was left in the roadway.

