Pennsylvania motorcyclist killed, another hurt in NY crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man is dead and another suffered minor injuries when their motorcycles collided on an upstate New York road.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Peter Connor, of Exton, and 55-year-old Robert Lafferty Jr., of Lancaster, were riding Harley Davidson motorcycles north on Route 9 around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Queensbury, in the southeastern Adirondacks 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Albany.

Officers say Connor changed lanes abruptly and bumped Lafferty’s motorcycle, causing both bikes to overturn on their sides and slide across the roadway.

Connor landed in the southbound lane where he was hit by a dump truck driven by a 17-year-old woman.

Connor was pronounced dead at the scene. Lafferty was treated for minor injuries at the hospital in nearby Glens Falls.