Penbrook police investigating paintball vandalism

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after vandals used paintballs to damage property in a Dauphin County borough.

According to the Penbrook Borough Police Department, homes and vehicles were struck with paintballs during early morning hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The vandalism has been reported in the 2400 block of Elm Street.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Penbrook police at 717-558-6900.

