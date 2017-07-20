Penbrook police investigating paintball vandalism

WHTM Staff Published:

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after vandals used paintballs to damage property in a Dauphin County borough.

According to the Penbrook Borough Police Department, homes and vehicles were struck with paintballs during early morning hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The vandalism has been reported in the 2400 block of Elm Street.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Penbrook police at 717-558-6900.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s