Man exposed himself in Gettysburg store

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to women in an Adams County store.

State police in Gettysburg said the unknown man exposed himself Wednesday evening to at least two women at the Rue21 store in The Outlet Shoppes, on Gettysburg Village Drive in Mount Joy Township.

Responding troopers did not find the man and there is no video surveillance of him, police said.

He was described as about 6’3″ tall, 220 pounds, with short salt-and-pepper hair and a “5 o’clock shadow” facial hair.

