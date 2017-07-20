Man convicted of robbery, extortion plot denied new trial

Chapel Thompson (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A state appeals court has denied a new trial for an inmate serving decades in prison for the 2011 extortion and robbery of a Lancaster barbershop owner.

Chapel Thompson, 32, argued that jurors who heard his 2013 trial were prejudiced because two guns were presented as evidence, and he claimed his trial attorney did not allow him to testify.

Superior Court found both claims had no merit.

Thompson was sentenced to 23 to 46 years in prison after he was found guilty of robbery, kidnapping and related counts.

