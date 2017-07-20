Man arrested for strangulation, threat in domestic incident

By Published:
Richard A. Falcone (submitted)

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is jailed on charges he assaulted and threatened to kill a woman.

Richard A. Falcone, 51, of Denver, is charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

East Cocalico Township police said they were called to a home Wednesday and heard Falcone say that he was going to slice the victim’s throat and watch her bleed to death.

The victim had severe bruising and swelling to her face, eye, neck and arms, police said.

Falcone arrested and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

