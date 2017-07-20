Lancaster man arrested in $45K heroin bust

By Published:
Cesar Bastardo-Rosario (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was arrested on felony drug-dealing charges after authorities said they found $45,000 in heroin at his home.

Cesar Bastardo-Rosario, 26, is accused of dealing heroin in the city and around Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Drug Task Force detectives said they found 157 grams of heroin, 119 grams of a cutting agent, and drug-packaging supplies during the July 11 raid in the first block of West Strawberry Street.

The detectives also found $26,155 in cash and a record of who owed Bastardo-Rosario money, the district attorney’s office said.

Bastardo-Rosario was sent to Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

