Lancaster man arrested for gunshots that endangered children

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested for endangering children and others when he fired a gun during a domestic dispute last year.

Hector T. Morales Jr., 28, was taken into custody last month at a home in Pequea.

Police had been looking for Morales since a Nov. 9 incident in the 300 block of South Queen Street. They said during the dispute, he retrieved a handgun from a car and fired several shots over the victim’s head.

No one was injured.

Morales is charged with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, simple assault and firearms offenses. He is jailed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail and a parole detainer.

