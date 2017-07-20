Infant teething toys recalled for choking risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A Minnesota company is recalling more than 14,000 teething and activity toys for infants because the toys can become brittle and break and a child could choke on the small pieces.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Manhattan Toy has received four reports of plastic tubes breaking on the Winkel Colorburst activity toys. No children have been injured.

The toys were sold at toy stores and online at manhattantoy.com and other websites from May 2015 through September 2016 for about $15.

Parents should take the toys away from infants and return it to the store where it was purchased, or contact Manhattan Toy for a full refund.

