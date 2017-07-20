House to hold session amid swirling budget disagreements

MARC LEVY, Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is scheduled to return to session this weekend, amid a three-week stalemate with the Senate and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over how to resolve state government’s deficit.

House Republican aides said Thursday that votes could be held on a revenue package that leans heavily on borrowing and tapping off-budget programs.

Wolf views a tax increase as necessary to avoid a downgrade to Pennsylvania’s battered credit rating. House Speaker Mike Turzai opposes a tax increase, amid other disagreements.

Wolf last week let a nearly $32 billion budget bill become law without his signature, even though budget negotiators say it is about $1.5 billion out of balance. Held up in the Legislature is $600 million in aid to Penn State, Pitt, Temple, Lincoln and Penn.

