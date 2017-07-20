Heat wave continues today with pop-up storms

Like every other day this week, today will feature hazy sun, hot & humid conditions, and pop-up storms with heavy rain being the main threat. There are some indications that a storm complex over northwestern Pennsylvania this evening could drift south and east overnight, but the best chance of storms locally still appears to be later this afternoon and early evening, similar to the past few days. Most places will stay dry with highs again in the lower 90s as the heat wave continues. It will remain muggy overnight with or without passing storms as temperatures stay in the 70s. Tomorrow continues hot and humid with slim storm chances. It could also be the hottest day yet with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

A front will edge closer to the area and provide a better chance for storms over the weekend. This doesn’t mean any day will be a complete washout, but storms are likely to be more widespread and the possibility of severe weather is also greater both Saturday and Sunday than any day this week. Timing is still a little difficult to pinpoint at this time, but more details will emerge by tomorrow, so stay tuned. Saturday and Sunday will likely continue the heat wave with highs staying close to 90 degrees. The extended outlook shows a break from the heat and humidity toward the middle of next week.