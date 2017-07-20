Hanover seeks help for Santa’s Cabin

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa’s Cabin has been a part of Christmas in Hanover for eight decades, but the years have not been kind.

Time, weather, and a termite infestation have all taken their toll in the tiny log cabin. The borough has no estimate yet on what the repairs will cost, nor has it made a decision on whether to renovate or replace.

“If it comes to a total replacement, I think a lot of people would be upset by that,” Mayor Ben Adams said.

Any plan will cost money. Adams is inviting local businesses and groups to help.

“The cabin is everybody’s,” he said. “Even though the borough has possession of it, it still belongs to the whole town, so any little bit will help.”

