Hanover seeks help for Santa’s Cabin

WHTM Staff Published:

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa’s Cabin has been a part of Christmas in Hanover for eight decades, but the years have not been kind.

Time, weather, and a termite infestation have all taken their toll in the tiny log cabin. The borough has no estimate yet on what the repairs will cost, nor has it made a decision on whether to renovate or replace.

“If it comes to a total replacement, I think a lot of people would be upset by that,” Mayor Ben Adams said.

Any plan will cost money. Adams is inviting local businesses and groups to help.

“The cabin is everybody’s,” he said. “Even though the borough has possession of it, it still belongs to the whole town, so any little bit will help.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s