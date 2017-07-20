Firefighter suffers minor burns in Upper Allen Township fire

WHTM Staff Published:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A firefighter was treated for minor burns at the scene of a fire Thursday night in Cumberland County.

Crews from Cumberland and York counties responded around 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Foxfire Drive in Upper Allen Township for the 2-alarm fire.

According to a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher, the bulk of the fire was in the garage.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately provided by fire officials.

