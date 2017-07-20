Eating with Ang: Summer Snacks!

Angela Britcher of Eating with Ang joined us today along her taste-tester, Sophie, to teach us two light summer snack recipes for sweet or savory eaters!
Basil Bruschetta:
2-3 ripe tomatoes
2 cloves garlic, minced
(about 2 tsps)
1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp balsamic vinegar
6-8 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced or chopped
1 Tbsp other chopped herbs, such as parsley and thyme
8-10 chopped Kalamata olives
Salt & Pepper to taste
Minty Fruit Dip:
1 cup plain or vanilla Greek yogurt, strained
2 tsp honey
1/8 tsp vanilla
2 Tbsp thinly sliced fresh mint leaves
Optional:
Marshmallows
Chocolate chips
Coconut
Graham crackers