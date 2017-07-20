Eating with Ang: Summer Snacks!

Angela Britcher of Eating with Ang joined us today along her taste-tester, Sophie, to teach us two light summer snack recipes for sweet or savory eaters!

Basil Bruschetta:

2-3 ripe tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, minced

(about 2 tsps)

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

6-8 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced or chopped

1 Tbsp other chopped herbs, such as parsley and thyme

8-10 chopped Kalamata olives

Salt & Pepper to taste

Minty Fruit Dip:

1 cup plain or vanilla Greek yogurt, strained

2 tsp honey

1/8 tsp vanilla

2 Tbsp thinly sliced fresh mint leaves

Optional:

Marshmallows

Chocolate chips

Coconut

Graham crackers