Crews from multiple counties respond to Biglerville apartment building fire

Photo courtesy: Gettysburg Times

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews from multiple counties were called to an apartment building fire in Biglerville while braving the heat Thursday night.

Photo courtesy: Gettysburg Times

The multiple-alarm fire, first reported around 5:45 p.m., was dubbed “stubborn” by the Buchanan Valley Fire Department.

Departments worked together at the building in the first block of South Main Street to attack the fire from the roof.

No injuries have been reported.

No other details were immediately provided.

