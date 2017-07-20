City Islanders ready for “raucous” FC Cincinnati crowd

The City Islanders home stand couldn’t have gone much better. They went 2-0-1 and now find themselves sitting in 8th place in the east, holders of the last playoff spot. Harrisburg has responded to a string of results that left them winless in ten straight league games.

The return of Ropapa Mensah at center forward has reignited the offense. The 19 year old out of Ghana has a goal in each of the last two games. But injuries continue to plague Harrisburg. Abass Mohammed and Mouhamed Dabo each sustained injuries in the 1-1 draw with Charlotte Tuesday. Add that to a list that includes Cardel Benbow, Aaron Wheeler, Pedro Ribeiro, Lee Nishanian, Manolo Sanchez, and Johnny Mendoza. Head coach Bill Becher says both Nishanian and Mohammed have a chance to play in Saturdays match with FC Cincinnati.

The match at Nippert Stadium presents a new challenge for Harrisburg. A “raucous” crowd and the “Mecca” of the USL is what right back Shawn McLaws called it. FC Cincinnati averaged a league best 17,000 fans in 2016. The City Islanders know that if they want to keep their success and momentum going they’ll have to block out the noise and be at their absolute best.