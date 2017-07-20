Bullets struck car as father removed child, police say

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a 27-year-old father as he was getting his young child out of a car.

The man told police he had just parked in the 300 block of North Fifth Street when the shots were fired shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Two bullets struck the car and two spent casings were found at the scene, police said.

Neither the man nor his child, a toddler, were injured.

The shooter was in a sedan that stopped near the man. Police believe he was specifically targeted by someone he knows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

