2 accused of soliciting child for pornography

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested two Upper Allen Township men accused of having unlawful contact with a child.

James Kalos, a 36-year-old teacher in the Lower Dauphin School District, sent the child sexually explicit photographs, and 48-year-old Paul Whitten solicited photographs of the child depicted in a sexual act, township police said.

Both men surrendered to police on Thursday to face charges including solicitation of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of communication facility, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

The Lower Dauphin School District on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the charges against Kalos:

Lower Dauphin School District was made aware of the allegations against Mr. James Kalos in his personal life in early January 2017. He was placed on administrative leave at that time, after an investigation.

It is the District’s understanding that the allegations against him do not involve Lower Dauphin students or his role as a Lower Dauphin employee.

Mr. Kalos will remain on leave. Should the criminal charges result in convictions, guilty pleas, or other findings that meet the standards contained within the Public School Code, or if Mr. Kalos loses his teaching Certificate, the District will take appropriate actions up to and including termination as required by law.

Mr. Kalos has been an English teacher at Lower Dauphin High School since the 2008-09 school year.

Both men were released on $25,000 bail.

