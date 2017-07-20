2 accused of soliciting child for pornography

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested two Upper Allen Township men accused of having unlawful contact with a child.

James Kalos, 36, sent the child sexually explicit photographs, and Kalos and 48-year-old Paul Whitten solicited photographs of the child depicted in a sexual act, township police said.

Both men surrendered to police on Thursday to face charges including solicitation of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of communication facility, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Both were released on $25,000 bail.

