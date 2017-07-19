York homicide suspect arrested

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York City Police Department has announced the arrest of a man in Sunday’s fatal shooting.

Quayshawn Naylor-Wilson, 20, was arrested Wednesday in the 200 block of South West Street in York.

Naylor-Wilson is charged with one count of criminal homicide for the shooting death of Angel Hernandez.

Hernandez, 20, of York, was shot early Sunday morning in the 500 block of West Philadelphia Street.

Hernandez underwent emergency surgery at York Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

There have been 17 homicides in York County this year. The county had 17 homicides in total in 2016, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

