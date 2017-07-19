York City Council votes to change marijuana penalties

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Those caught with marijuana in York City will still pay following Tuesday night’s city council meeting, but a vote determined punishments won’t be as harsh.

Council voted 4-1 in favor of an ordinance that will lessen marijuana penalties in the White Rose City.

Those found smoking marijuana in public will be issued a citation and face a $150 fine for a first offense, a $300 fine for a second offense and $600 for a third offense.

Those found in possession of 30 grams or less of marijuana will face fines of $100 for their first offense, $250 for their second offense and $500 for their third offense.

Those caught with marijuana more than three times in five years would be subject to prosecution.

The goal is to get the ordinance in place within 90 days.

