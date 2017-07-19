Why spray sunscreens may be a bust

There are plenty of important details to consider when choosing a sunscreen. The ingredients, the SPF, how much you use, and even when you apply it all factor in to ensure you and your family are protected.

But it turns out the way you apply it can also be key, and Consumer Reports says unless they’re handled with care, spray sunscreens may be a bust.

The problem isn’t with the spray sunscreens themselves, it’s just that most people don’t apply them correctly. You might think it’s convenient to do a quick zip-zip with a spray, but in Consumer Reports’ tests of sunscreens, they found you need to take great care when applying them or you may shortchange your sun protection.

Start by holding the nozzle close to your skin and spraying until the skin glistens then rub it in for more even coverage. Also, make sure you don’t inhale the mist. It can cause lung irritation.

Which is why Consumer Reports recommends not using sprays on kids. If you choose to use it on your children, spray the sunscreen on your hands first then rub it into your child’s skin.

And be prepared to spend more if you go with a spray. Because some of the product can escape into the air, it’s smart to spray yourself twice. Which means a good chunk of your sunscreen dollars could actually be gone with the wind.

—

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.