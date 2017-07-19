Trump to discuss health care with GOP senators

WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump has invited Senate Republicans to the White House after a GOP attempt to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law collapsed for a second time.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirms that the senators have been invited to lunch to discuss the way forward on health care after it became clear that they did not have the votes to pass a plan to replace “Obamacare.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced earlier Tuesday that the Senate would move ahead on a straight-up repeal vote early next week. It’s a plan Trump has endorsed.