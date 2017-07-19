The Elizabethville Bicentennial Event Draws near!

When the Elizabethville Area Historical Society was incorporated in 2007, their goal was to educate, advocate and preserve the history of the Elizabethville area.

“Two of our long-term goals were to secure a permanent location and to plan for the Bicentennial. In April of this year the Gratz Bank gifted us the building at 100 E. Main St. We are open Saturdays from 9am to 1pm and additional hours as posted on our website and appear in the local papers,” tells Michael Miller, Co-Chair.

“A Bicentennial Committee was formed in 2012 and the dates have been set for the celebration – August 12-19 which happens to be the dates of the Sesquicentennial held in 1967.”

Learn more about the event online or in the video above.