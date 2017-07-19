Suspect arrested in York homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the city’s latest homicide case.

Quayshawn Naylor -Wilson was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of Angel Hernandez, police said.

Hernadez, 20, died at a hospital after he was shot early Sunday in the 500 block of West Philadelphia Street.

An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.